Gender Ministry Congratulates New Chief Justice

Related Stories The Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, has congratulated Ms Sophia Abena Boafoa Akufo, the newly appointed Chief Justice, for ascending to the highest office of the Judiciary.



In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Madam Djabah described the appointment of the Chief Justice, the second female to occupy the position, as a victory for women and a significant milestone in realising gender empowerment.



It said the appointment of Ms Akufo was a demonstration and ample evidence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to eradicating gender barriers in the public service.



“Her Ladyship Justice Akufo’s appointment is thoroughly deserved and we are extremely proud.



“Throughout her career, she has come to be recognised and respected for her commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of the Constitution and it is testament to her efforts that all in the Judicial Service are in full support of her appointment,” it stated.



It also acknowledged the contribution of the immediate past Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood, for her sterling performance in uplifting justice delivery in the country.



It said Justice Wood’s tenure saw the justice delivery system of the country witnessing a facelift over the last decade and applauded her unwavering commitment to her work.



It expressed optimism that her successor, Chief Justice Akufo, would continue the good work and raise the justice delivery in the country to even higher heights.



It asked for God’s strength and wisdom for her to deliver the task ahead.



“I look forward to working with her in creating new structures and strengthening existing legislation to uphold and protect the rights of the marginalised and vulnerable in our society,” it said.



The appointment of Chief Justice Sophia Akufo makes her the 13th Chief Justice of the country and the second female to occupy that office.