Two Suspected Robbers Grabbed At Adjen Kotoku

Isaac Ago, 30, a commercial driver, and Ebenezer Nii Sowah,22, a bus conductor, who allegedly robbed a driver (yet to be identified) of a vehicle, were currently in the custody of the police, assisting in investigations.



Two other accomplices, only identified as Joe and Honesty, were on the run, and being sought for by the police.



The Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Obeng, told journalists in Accra, yesterday, the police believed that the suspects, were part of a gang that had attacked victims.



He said at about 12 noon, on June 16, police had information that some people have converged at Adjen Kotoko to sell a stolen car.



Chief Supt Obeng said the police led by the Adjen Kotoko District Commander, Superintendent George Kumah went to the scene and arrested the two suspects, but their two accomplices escaped.



Chief Supt Obeng said during interrogation the two admitted they robbed a taxi driver, yet to be identified, of his cab with registration number GX 5487-14.



He appealed to people, who have fallen victim to robbery, to contact the Amasaman Police Command.



Chief Supt Obeng urged drivers and vehicle owners to install car tracking devices on their vehicles for easy tracking.





