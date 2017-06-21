Billionaire Nigerian Kidnapper Has A Gang ‘Probably’ Operating In Ghana - Nigerian Police Force

Related Stories The Public Communications Director of the Nigerian Police Force, Chief Superintendent [Supt.] Jimoh Moshood has confirmed to NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’ that apprehended ‘Billionaire kidnapper’, Chikwudubem Onwuamadike alias ‘Evans’ has a local Ghanaian name in his Ghanaian passport.



But Supt. Moshood was handicap to give out the exact local name when asked by host Kwesi Aboagye – but maintains that “investigation is ongoing so we do not want to reveal that name now to the public.”



The issue of the notorious kidnaper who was arrested two weeks ago in his mansion in Nigeria with a Ghanaian passport was made public by the Inspector General for the Nigeria Police Force, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris.



Speaking at the West Africa National Security Conference at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, the Nigeria security capo said the kidnapper; Chikwudubem Onwuamadike was found to have a Ghanaian passport.



He has two houses in Accra and "his family is based in Ghana here," Kpotun Idris told the meeting of security officers.



According to Nigeria's IGP, Evans is an expensive hostage-taker who has at one time demanded $6m ransom for the release of his victim.



However, Supt. Jimoh Moshood in an interview with NEAT FM noted that their office has picked up intelligence indicating that the billionaire kidnaper has a gang ‘probably’ operating in Ghana.



“I can’t be able to give a single case but we’ve had complains from Ghana and another neighboring countries to Nigeria. We are not ruling out other possibilities because he has a Ghanaians passport with a Ghanaian name. That is even a crime, but we can’t reveal his Ghanaian name now to the public,” he noted



Jimoh Moshood also noted that the Nigerian police force will collaborate “with the Ghanaians police to investigate how Evans had his passport and other relating issues that will pop out. We will work with the Ghana police to gather all other information needed from them.”



