Police Impound 409 Motorbikes

Related Stories A team of police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command last Monday seized more than four hundred and nine (409) motorbikes for traffic offence.



Their offence, the police stated, was crossing the red light at various traffic intersections within Accra metropolis.



Some of the motor riders who were not ready to surrender engaged the police in verbal attacks.



The situation attracted the attention of other road users including hawkers who were supposed to be busy selling their wares.



Senior police officers at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command who led the operation told journalists at Kimbu in Accra that some of the offenders did not have licences, while others also did not have licence plates embossed on their bikes.



The police officers explained that others too were riding without helmets.



They pointed out that the exercise was mainly targeted at motor riders who failed to stop at traffic intersections when the light turned red.



According to them, it was illegal to cross the red light, stating that the operation was aimed at sending a strong warning message to all motor riders that they cannot jump the red light and go scot free.



They reiterated the police administration’s commitment to continue the exercise in Accra metropolis to ensure that “motor riders and other road users abide by road traffic laws.”



The officers cautioned the general public to desist from engaging the services of illegal commercial motor riders.





