Nayele’s Assets Given To Charity

Properties of convicted Ghanaian/Australian woman, Nayele Ametefe has been given out as charity after they were confiscated following a directive by an Accra High court.



Three rehabilitation centres including; Darferick, House of St. Francis and the Addictive Diseases Unit of the Korle-Bu teaching hospitals where drug abuse patients are receiving treatment are beneficiaries of the assets.



Some of the items are furniture and furnishings from Nayele’s business enterprise, Night Angels Enterprise, located at the Dzorwulu Motorway Extension in Accra.



Nayele Ametefe who was sentenced to eight years, eight months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty of illegally importing narcotics by the Isleworth Crown Court in London in 2015, was arrested at the Heathrow Airport in 2014.



She was arrested with 12 kilos of cocaine which became a subject of media discussions for weeks.