Peace Council Backs Akufo-Addo To Instill Rule Of Law And Orderliness

The National Peace Council is backing President Akufo-Addo to instill orderliness in the Ghanaian society within the confines of the Rule of Law.



It comes in the wake of pockets of political vigilantism and mob justice witnessed in the country in recent times.



Council Chairman, Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, says the President’s public condemnation of such acts requires stakeholder support.



“The President is on record; he said it over and over that people who break the law must be dealt with according to the law.



"There’s no such a thing as a political crime and therefore political crime must not be prosecuted,” he explained.



He has been speaking with Nhyira News on the sidelines of a 4-day retreat in Kumasi.



Most Reverend Emmanuel Asante wants institutions mandated to maintain law and order such as the police and the courts to deal urgently with the issues.



“The rule of law goes with democracy and I think we must instill the rule of law in this country.



"If people use the name of any particular political party to cause problems, the law must deal with them,” he insisted.



Reverend Professor Asante’s comments followed an earlier appeal by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery for the support of Ghanaians to help government prioritize national peace and security.



He wants the National Peace Council to lead a crusade to advocate respect for Rule of Law whilst condemning mob justice.



“We must continue to condemn all forms of mob justice in the country. It is our [government] position that peace and security are national issues requiring the commitment and active participation of all stakeholders,” Mr. Ambrose Dery explained.