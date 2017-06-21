Ghanaians, Indians Celebrate Yoga Day

Related Stories Hundreds, spotting branded t-shirts with matching trainers and sneakers thronged the forecourt of the State House in Accra last Saturday, to participate in interesting Yoga exercises; some for the first time.



It was to mark this year’s celebration of International Day of Yoga which falls on June 21, organised by the High Commission of India in Accra with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ghana. It was the third event since its inception in 2015.



Addressing the teeming crowd, Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah debunked popular assertions that yoga is a specific religious activity, describing it as an exciting and healthy sport that all should take interest in.



He said he was excited that the exercise was gradually gaining grounds within the country and especially among young folks, disclosing that his ministry has started talking with schools across the country to have it introduced to students.



He explained that it was an important project he was embarking on because much as yoga exercises work on the entire body, it contributes a lot also to the learning processes of young people.



He also encouraged the Indian High Commissioner, Mr Birender Yadav, to consider having the next events in other regions of the country to also whip up the interest of people in those parts of the country.



On his part, His Excellency, Birender Singh Yadav, was full of praise for the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth and Sports for committing its full support to encouraging the celebrations and the sports in the country.















He was also particularly glad at the growing interests in the exercise and explained how yoga does not only physically enhance the body, but also unifies people and nations.



He was positive that in the coming years, many more people will take a keen interest in yoga lessons, as a form of fitness exercise.



Also present at the event, among others was the Director and Dean of the Delhi Public School International (DPSI), Ghana, Mr Mukesh Thakwani, and some students of the school.



The over 5000-year-old physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated from India took on an international celebration after a unanimous declaration was made by the United Nations General Assembly after Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi suggested June 21 to be dedicated to celebrating the exercise. Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.