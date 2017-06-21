‘Corrupt NDC Unworthy Of Ruling Ghana For Next 60 Years’ - Nana Yaw Preko

Related Stories A Communicator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Ghanaian voter to desist from voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the next sixty (60) years.



Nana Yaw Preko speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Wednesday said the party does not deserve to be elected again to manage the resources of the country until it purges itself of corrupt persons in the party.



“NDC has mostly bred corrupt people and persons specailised in the stealing of the resources of the state…they (NDC) do not be allowed to rule for the next 60 years until they fail to expel all the corrupts guys from the party…,” he said.



The NDC suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2016 elections polling only 44.4% of valid votes cast as against the NPP’s 53.8% in the presidential elections.



Former President John Mahama who was the party’s candidate for the polls was seeking his second term in office but was denied through the painful defeat.



The party subsequently set up a 13-member committee to probe its defeat in the 2016 election. The committee presented its findings to the National Executive Council (NEC) yesterday at the party’s headquarters.



As part of its recommendations, the committee has asked the party to take a holistic look at the party’s biometric electoral register.



The report, titled, ‘listening to the grassroot’, said the NDC must take urgent steps to restore the integrity of the register.



But the NDC, Nana Yaw Preko said will have no integrity to protect if it fails to expel corrupt members from the party.



Failure to do this, he added would lead the party to suffer for the next 60 years as it would go without political power.



Commenting on the Kwesi Botchway report, the NPP Communicator said the report was not necessary arguing that corruption was the main cause of the defeat of the party in the 2016 elections.