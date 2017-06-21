Accra Passport Office Issued Nigerian Kidnapper Ghanaian Passport With Fake Name

Related Stories A document from the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team has revealed that the Accra Passport office issued a passport to the arrested billionaire kidnapper with a fake name- Asare Nelson.



Even though his real name is Chikwudubem Onwuamadike, officers of the Accra Office contrived to issue the passport to the billonaire kidnapper under the name Asare Nelson on 10 January 2013. It will expire in January 2018.



The Nigerian billionaire kidnapper was arrested on June 10, 2017 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport while exiting the country.



The Intelligence Response Team also discovered 1,282 AK47 assault rifles after a thorough search at his Lagos residence.



The Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Service, Ibrahim Kpotun who was in Accra disclosed the arrest of Mr Onwuamadike and cautioned government to tighten Ghana’s passport system.



‘Nigerians are celebrating the arrest of the Nigerian/Ghanaian…Ghanaian because he has the Ghanaian passport something you guys have to look at,’ Mr Kpotun said at the West Africa National Security Conference at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra Tuesday.



The kidnapper popularly known as Evans in Nigeria is reported to charge from $1 million to $6 million ransom from the families of his victims



The Nigeria Intelligence Response Team said in late 2015, Mr Onwuamadike kidnapped one James Uji at 7the Avenue Festec Town in Lagos State and held him for six weeks after a ransom of $1.2 million had been paid.



He also kidnapped one Chief Raymond Okoye Odunaichida also in 2015 and took $1 million ransom before releasing him.



The document signed by the Nigerian Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Abba Kyari said Mr Onwuamadike has moved his wife and five children to Ghana because of the nature of his business.



The kidnapper’s plush residence in Ghana is said to be located at the Spintex Road in Accra. The duplex structure is where Mrs Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike is said to reside with their children.



The 31-year-old woman in a telephone conversation with Nigeria’s Vanguard newspaper from Ghana said she was not aware her husband was into kidnapping.



“All I know about his business is that he was into haulage, buying engine and spare parts for trucks and imports exhaust pipes,” Vanguard reported.



Meanwhile North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has charged security agencies to move in quickly to arrest any accomplices with the kidnapper in Ghana.



The lawmaker told Joy News Tuesday the use of Ghanaian passport by Mr Onwuamadike exposes the weaknesses in the country's passport system.



"For now it is a case to do more with kidnapping and those loopholes in the passport system could be used by terrorists [so] they have to be identified and closed so that other terrorists will not exploit that," he said