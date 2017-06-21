Savelugu Protesters Back Down To Support MCE

Related Stories The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) protesters against the Savelugu/Nantong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, have finally backed down on their strong stance against her.



A government mediation team led by a Minister of State in charge of National Security at the Presidency, Bryan Acheampong, resolved the political deadlock in the area.



They signed a peace accord with the MCE and resolved to support her to deliver on her mandate. A statement read by the protesters’ Spokesperson, Abubakari Sadiq Sulemana, said



“The Savelugu/Nantong Municipality has been in the news in the last one month during which we protested the nomination and confirmation of Hajia Ayishetu Seidu as the Municipal Chief Executive of the Savelugu/Nantong Municipality.



Our challenge with Hajia’s nomination was that we were worried she wasn’t well known to the elders and executives of the party.



This was because we believed it was only somebody from amongst us who we knew could best implement the President’s vision in Savelugu/Nantong would have been better.”



“In recent days however, we have had an opportunity to fully engage Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, and we are now convinced that she has what it takes to implement the President’s vision for the full benefit of the people of Savelugu/Nantong.”



The Savelugu constituency NPP Communications Director, Abubakari Sadiq Sulemana, assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of their full cooperation with Hajia Ayishetu Seidu.



“We want to assure the President, Vice President and the party leadership that, we will not do anything to derail the efforts of government to make Ghana a safe haven for investors.



As stakeholders in the Municipality, we want to state that we will harmoniously work with Hajia Ayishetu Seidu as the MCE for Savelugu/Nantong to ensure that the vision of the President and the program of government is implemented for the benefit of the people of Savelugu/Nantong.”



“We also hereby apologize to the President for the demonstrations for several weeks, though we believed our message was important. We now concede our approach was wrong.”



He emphasized that, “Our commitment to the Akufo Addo government is still intact and unwavering. We will continue to work with all stakeholders in the governance process to ensure the success of this government.”



Chief Mediator



The Chief Mediator, who is a Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, commended them for their decision.



He reassured them of government’s commitment to make the nation a better place for all, and called for peaceful co-existence in the area, and implored the youth to remain law abiding citizens.



Mr. Bryan Acheampong tasked the MCE, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, to liaise with all major stakeholders in the municipality and deliver good governance.



Savelugu/Nantong MCE



An elated Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, said, “For me, it is a day that I have been dreaming of.



A day that I knew will come one day but it was not going to be easy.” She appreciated the role of the mediation team and promised to galvanize the people for constructive purposes.



She also vowed to constantly engage the Members of Parliament for Savelugu/Nantong, and all the major stakeholders to move the municipality forward in the right direction.



“With the support and efforts of the two MPs, we will bring everybody on board and see to it that we move the municipality to another level.”



Savelugu MP Hon. Abdul Samed Gunu described the latest development as a sigh of relief. He admitted that the breakthrough was not an easy task, but commended his constituents for smoking the peace pipe with the MCE. “The latest development is a plus for all of us. This was just an internal wrangling and the chapter of Savelugu not having peace has finally come to an end.”



Regional Minister Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council, (RECSEC), Salifu Saeed, commended the youth and the party’s bigwigs in the two constituencies for reasoning with the President’s plea. The Regional Minister encouraged the MCE, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, to strengthen her relationship with the residents.



Salifu Saeed assured the youth of well-paying jobs, and reaffirmed government’s agenda to transform the Savelugu/Nantong Municipality into the hub of the Sahel.