Publish Details Of Farmers Engaged In Planting For Food And Jobs - Minority

Related Stories The government has been challenged to publish full details of the over two hundred farmers said to be part of the flagship agricultural program ‘planting for food and job’ as revealed by the sector Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto on the floor of parliament.



“I am challenging the Food and Agricultural Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to publish the list of the two hundred farmers he claimed they are doing it this year”, Member of the Agricultural Committee in parliament, Hon. Samuel Jabanyite dared.



“This is the very minister who came and rubbished all that his colleague minister at the office of the President came out with. The number is impossible and nowhere near and I challenge him”



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Chereponi Constituency in the Northern Region, took a swipe at the hasty move by government in trying to embark on the project.



“The ministry should be given some latitude of time to see how it can organize itself” the NDC minority MP said on Joy FM’s Top Story after the minister admitted there are challenges.



“We knew from the onset no provision was provided but we just had to give opportunity to the minister. We are not surprise at all. You need institutions and individuals to provide seedlings and develop the lands before embarking such projects”



“On a matter of principles, the NDC minority side in parliament supports this flagship program of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration. …however, we express concern like every stakeholders of agriculture”.



According to Hon. Samuel Jabayinte, the decision of the government to import seedlings from neighboring countries will not be a solution to the challenges currently facing the project.



“How can it be? The eco-systems are completely different….and what is the cost benefit analysis they have done? We believe that it cannot be the situation” he observed.