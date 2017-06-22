Parliament Invites US Embassy In Ghana Over Deportation Of Ghanaians

Related Stories The United States Embassy in Ghana has been invited by the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament over the recent deportation of some 63 Ghanaians from that country.



The meeting is expected to come off later today, Thursday, June 22, 2017.



There are reports that the Ghanaians who were deported last week were living in the US without the requisite documentations.



In November last year, another set of about a hundred Ghanaians were also deported.



It is unclear whether the mass deportation of Ghanaians is as a result of the immigration policy of President Donald Trump. Source: kasapafmonline