Minister Angry Over Lateness

Eric Kwakye Darfour Related Stories Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister has warned all civil society organisations that he would not tolerate lateness to events or programmes and therefore called on organizers to stick to time.



The Minister gave the warning when he arrived at a sensitization workshop organised for the Municipal and District Coordinating Directors and Finance Officers at the Regional Coordinating Council Conference Hall ahead of the participants and invited guests.



The forum was organised to educate the Municipal/ District Coordinating Directors, Finance Officers, Civil Society Organisations to be abreast with the new introductions made in the Local Governance Act of 1993, and Act 2016 by Resource Persons from the Institute of Local Government Studies.



The Minister, fuming with rage, said time management was important for the country’s development and urged all to adhere strictly to deadlines to ensure progress.



He charged “I am warning everyone here, today should be the last time you come late for a program here. I don’t misuse my time, I have equally important events to attend so there is no way I will tolerate this ever again. Next time I will walk out on you.”



He stressed “the President has tasked us to work with time and shouldn’t misuse it,” adding that, “once you have a program to attend you must make sure you get there on time, before the programme starts.”



In his address the Minister emphasized that government acknowledged the importance of local governance in national development and will accord the policy the needed personnel and resources for the desired effects.



He added that, as practitioners who work with the law, the participants must acquaint themselves with the portion of the 1992 constitution that deals with Decentralization and the Local Government Act.



The Regional Minister after the address moved straight to a Health programme at the Koforidua All Nations University.