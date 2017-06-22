NACOB Destroys $2m Worth Of Drugs

This follows a court order for NACOB to burn narcotics seized from drug peddlers Related Stories The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) today, Thursday 22 June, 2017, destroyed narcotic substances estimated at over $2million at Bundase Training Camp at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.



This follows a court order for NACOB to burn narcotics seized from drug peddlers for the past 12 years after those cases were dealt with.



According to NACOB, the drugs destroyed include cocaine, cannabis sativa, heroin, methamphetamine among others intercepted at the various entry points into the country.



Speaking to Class News' Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the Deputy Executive Secretary of NACOB, Michael Addo, said the drugs were seized between 2004 and 2016.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 21 June, NACOB donated several expensive items (including furniture, some with a price tag of GHS3,200) confiscated from Night Angels, a shop belonging to jailed Ghanaian/Austrian drug queen Nayele Ametefe, to three rehab centres in Ghana.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 21 June, NACOB donated several expensive items (including furniture, some with a price tag of GHS3,200) confiscated from Night Angels, a shop belonging to jailed Ghanaian/Austrian drug queen Nayele Ametefe, to three rehab centres in Ghana.

The move is meant to deter other drug traffickers as they will not be allowed to enjoy their proceeds.