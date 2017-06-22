Ghanaians Do Not Feel Secured - Interior Minister

Related Stories The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery is asking the police service, in collaboration with the other security agencies to do more to improve security of Ghanaians.



He says though available statistics reveals Ghana is safer today than the same period in previous years, Ghanaians still do not feel safe, a situation he describes as regrettable.



“Even though available statistics as now further confirmed by the Ashanti Regional Minister suggests that the Ghana Police Service fighting with other security agencies have made Ghana safer place today, that is fewer cases have made Ghana a safer place today, that is; fewer cases of crimes of murder and robbery of the last six months, that is the first Six months of 2017 as compared to preceding years, regrettably, the facts still remain that Ghanaians do not feel safe”



Speaking at the National Police Command Conference in Kumasi, Mr. Dery is convinced a transformation agenda being pursued by the police administration which will increase police-civilian interactions, will help bridge the gap.



He assured the Inspector General of Police of government’s support in his quest to transform the police service to become one of the best in the world.



The two day conference, which is under the theme “Transforming Ghana Police Service into a world class police- the role of Regional Police Commanders" seeks to brainstorm and strategize to position the Ghana Police Service as an effective policing department.



It is being attended by senior police officers, including all commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional and district commanders, among others.



According to Mr. Ambrose Dery, government in an effort to bridge police-civilian ratio will recruit 8,000 new officers, with women recruits being targeted.



A planned meeting between officials of the Ministry of Interior and the Inspector General of Police to ensure more women are recruited into the service, has been scheduled.