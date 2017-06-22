[WATCH] The Denkyira Obuasi Parade: 25 Faces Of Pain And Fear As Murder Trial Begins

Related Stories Some 26 residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, made a long contemplative walk over a short distance into a District Court in Accra as suspects in the Major Maxwell Mahama trial.



A huge blue van pulled up in front of the court containing caged men and women including one teenager.



A litany of photojournalists lined up by the side to create a sandy red carpet for that emotional walk into the court room.



Cameras clicked and shuttered at them like barking dogs as frenzied photojournalists captured much clearer images of persons believed to be in that hazy video in which some residents lynched the Army captain.

The tragedy shook the nation. The trial has shaken Denkyira Obuasi reported to be a ghost town since the military stormed the town in a brutal shake-out of suspects.



A woman stood by the door of the van to make a step down as CID operatives circled round to grab them down.





