We Expect A Bumper Harvest - NSS Director

The Ag. Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, on Thursday met with workers on the Scheme's Dahwenya Farm in the Greater Accra Region together with some officials of the National Service Sectaratriat including the Ag. Deputy Executive in charge of Finance and Administration Ms. Gifty Oware-Aboagye, the head of Human Resource, Mrs. Adwoa Van-Vicker, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinator, Madam Anas Zanoo, some members of staff as well as executives and members of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA).



As part of the tour, the over 100 members of staff drawn from the NSS Headquarters and the Greater Accra Regional Office applied insecticides and fertilizers to crops on the farm.



Explaining the reason behind the Sectariats decision to revive the farm projects, Hon. Mustapha Ussif stated "As a strategic institution, the President's campaign is a laudable call for us to mobilize our staff and machinery into cultivating cereals and livestock as part of our effort to generate funds internally while contributing to national food security, as well as empowering the young generation with an interest in modern agriculture methods under our mandate," he said.



Hon. Ussif also revealed as part of measures to control the army worm invasion, an out of budget expenditure of Gh100, 000 had been made.



He however appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture( MOFA) and agro-based research institutions to help the Scheme solve the canker.