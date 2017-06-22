IGP’s Vehicle In Near-Fatal Accident

Related Stories The official vehicle belonging to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu was on Wednesday night involved in a crash on the Kumasi highway.



The badly mangled Toyota Landcruiser cross country vehicle driven by Chief Inspector John Ankomah, crashed into a KIA Rhino truck at about 9:20pm, at Nkawanda No. 2 near Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



The truck with registration number GW 1756 and driven by 28-year-old Alhassan Kipo, was carting fertilizer from Accra to Tamale when the IGP’s vehicle also registered GP 1, rammed into it.



Another passenger onboard the IGP’s vehicle named only as Corporal Ntiful together with the driver, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for treatment.



The Eastern Regional police have initiated investigations into what may have caused the near-fatal crash.



The IGP, who was not onboard the vehicle at the time of the incident, is in the Ashanti Region attending the National Police Command Conference taking place in Kumasi.



The two day conference, which is under the theme “Transforming Ghana Police Service into a world class police- the role of Regional Police Commanders" seeks to brainstorm the work of the Ghana Police Service as an effective law enforcement agency.



It is being attended by senior police officers, including all commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional and district commanders, among others.