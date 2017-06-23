Rawlings @70: 'Papa J' Receives Surprise Gift (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Former President Jerry John Rawlings received a surprise gift on Thursday on his 70th birthday.



Mr Rawlings, Ghana’s longest serving President turned 70 on Thursday, June 22, 2017.



Auto Jewellin surprised him with paint restoration and full valet service for his old vehicle, Corvette, which he has had for a long time.









Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.