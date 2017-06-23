Local News :

Related Stories Former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah says the unfortunate happenings in the country are uncalled-for and needs serious attention from the right authorities.



He called on the Nana Addo-led administration to arrest lawbreakers to serve as a deterrent to others.



Speaking on UTV’s morning show ‘Adekye Asroma’, the former security capo was emphatic that Ghana is diverting from its peaceful state to a lawless state.



“Ghana is not at peace,” he noted.



He however condemned the barbaric act by indigenes of Denkyira-Obuasi that led to the killing of Late Major Adam Mahama. Source: King Edward Ambrose Washman Addo/Peacefmonline.com/ Twitter: @Washman5/ Instagram: Washman007 Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.