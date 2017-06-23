Kufour, Rawlings And Mahama To Queue When Applying For US Visa

Related Stories The United States Ambassador to Ghana has hinted that, Members of Parliament, Ministers of state including all former presidents are expected to join queue like ordinary Ghanaians, when applying for US visas for their private visits.



According to the US authorities, Ghana embassy has withdrawn all courtesies extended to top politicians in the country on such visits to their country.



“Now if you are travelling for tourism or business that is not related to government business, you will need to make a personal appearance. For official travel, protocol officers pass the passports for visa applications through the foreign ministry’s protocol office. But for personal travel, every person is required to make a personal appearance, even former presidents of Ghana have to come in for personal appearance,” Mr Jackson told the parliament.



It is not yet known what triggered this latest diplomatic action by the US embassy, but sources say some politicians have abused the previous courtesy arrangement.



This harsh actions have been effected after the outgoing British High Commission to Ghana Jon Benjamin accused some four MPs of flouting the country’s visa regulations.