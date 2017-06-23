‘EC Not Up To Task’ - Nduom

Related Stories President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, says instead of the Electoral Commission (EC) ensuring that the Political Parties’ Laws are implemented as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution, it [the EC] was just doing ‘pick and choose’ when it suits them.



According to him, the EC, led by Mrs. Charlotte Osei, has proved to be incapable of implementing the electoral laws due to some reasons best known to her and her associates rather than the national interest.



“We need a strong independent and objective state institution. The fact that the EC conducts elections and declares winners for the losing parties to accept the results doesn’t make it a credible institution. We want a proper institution to implement the laws that have been put under their care,” he indicated.



Dr. Nduom made these observations on Ghana, Great and Strong on Ocean 1 Television in Elmina in the Central Region.



The programme, which is hosted by Dr. Nduom every Saturday from 7:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., is also carried live on four television channels and over fifteen (15) radio stations across the country.



Dr. Nduom stated that Chapter 7, Section 55 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana guarantees the right of the formation of political parties, as well as the right of any citizen of voting age to join a political party.



In his view, it was paramount for Ghanaians to know that political parties are not there just for elections.



“A political party is free to participate in shaping the will of the people, to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes and also sponsor candidates for elections,” stressed Dr. Nduom.