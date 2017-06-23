NACOB Receives Half Of Money Found In Nayele’s Account

Related Stories The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has received half of the money found in the bank account of jailed Ghanaian/Austrian drug queen Nayele Ametefe.



The other half of the money will go to the court and the consolidated fund.



Deputy Executive Director of NACOB Micael Addo this in an interview with Joy FM stated that following Nayele’s arrest her accounts were seized and the monies in them confiscated to the state.



“They were five different accounts, some of the monies were insignificant and the court decides how to do the sharing. Part of it is given to NACOB to continue with the work we’re doing…the sharing is done in percentage terms. Fifty percent was given to NACOB, thirty percent went to the court and twenty percent was put into the consolidated fund.”



Nayele Ametefe was arrested at Heathrow Airport in 2014 with 12kg of cocaine worth $5 million in her hand luggage and has since been handed an eight-year jail term by the Isleworth Crown Court in the UK.



On Wednesday, NACOB donated shop items belonging to Nayele Ametefe and other drug barons to three rehab centres in Ghana.



NACOB made the donation as part of the 2017 World Drugs Day Celebration following a court ruling that the assets should be confiscated.



The presentation was done at the NACOB Headquarters on Wednesday 21st June 2017.



The beneficiaries were the Addictive Diseases Unit, Drug and Alcohol-Free Rehabilitation Centers and House of Saint Francis Rehabilitation Center.