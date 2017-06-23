Asantehene Pays Historic Courtesy Call On Techimanhene

Related Stories The Asantehene, Otumfou Osei Tutu II yesterday paid a historic visit to the Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, Omanhene of Takyiman (Techiman) Traditional Area in the Brong Ahafo Region.



The Asantehene stopped at Techiman Palace, on his way to Nkroranza to attend the funeral of Nkoranzahene, Okatakyie Agyemang Kudom IV.



The Asantehene and his entourage were received by the Takyiman Traditional Council.



Adom news gathered from reliable sources that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II wanted to see to an end to a long standing dispute between Kumasi and Takyiman (Techiman) which has seen the installation of rival chiefs in disputed towns like Tuobodom, Tanoso, Tanodumase and Buoyem.



Nkoranza was the setting and the genesis of the long feud between Asante and Takyiman. It may now become be the setting for a peaceful, cordial, respectful relationship.



Five people were killed and several properties were destroyed in a bloody dispute which occurred about 16 years ago at Buoyem and Tuobodom when the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II elevated the stools in the Tano Subin area of the Brong Ahafo Region to paramountcies.



An incident that occurred on March 5, 2010 when some macho men allegedly kidnapped the Tuobodomhene, Nana Baffour Asare II, who owes allegiance to the Asantehene led to the deepening of the bad blood between the Kumasi and Tachieman.



The Asantehene surrounded by the Asanteman Traditional Council called on the government of the day to intervene to resolve the impasse before it escalates.



According to the source at Manhyia, it was to see to the peaceful resolution of the issue that Otumfuo Osei Tutu took up the matter from his own end.