Savelugu DCE At Post Due To President’s Intervention

Related Stories Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, the embattled Savelugu-Nanton District Chief Executive (DCE), whose appointment met the wrath of a session of the youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is now going about her normal duties.



This followed the intervention of a delegation sent by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo to resolve the issue.



The delegation was led by Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Albert Bugri Naabu, Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Brian Acheampong, Minister of State in charge of Security and Mr Mohammed Abdul Samed Gunu, Member of Parliament for Savelugu.



Mr Bugri Naabu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday that the situation was now resolved and so Hajia Seidu was going about her normal duties.



“I don’t want to go into the details of what sparked the stalemate, but I want to assure everybody that the situation has been resolved,” he said.



Mr Alhassan Saani, the Savelugu Constituency Chairman of the NPP also told the GNA that Hajia Seidu was at post and there was peace and stability in the area.