Calm Returns To Tema Port

ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Police Public Relations Officer for Tema has indicated that calm has been restored at the Tema port following a clash that occurred between workers at the port and the police.



On Thursday June 22, a worker at the ongoing project to expand the Tema port, was injured and rushed to hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet following protests by workers.



One of the workers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “They called in the police and they have arrested some of the workers. The rubber bullet has injured someone’s eye. He has been rushed to the hospital. So what is happening in this country…?”



The workers staged a protest over what they said was unfair treatment for many months.



“How can you pay your workers less than GHC250.00 and expect them to survive and work well? The Chinese workers eat good meals whilst we eat bread…” an agitated worker told Adom FM’s Isabella Gidiglo Ave in an interview.



The police were invited to move the workers from the site since they had refused to work, but they pelted the law officers with stones, compelling them to fire rubber bullets to contain the situation.



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom, on Accra100.5FM on Friday June 24, ASP Darkwah revealed: “I am yet to visit the area this morning to find out how things are going, but information I have gathered this morning is that calm has been restored in the area.



“Let me emphasise that the police have no agenda against anybody. Our duty is to maintain law and order and so we will continue to do our work.”