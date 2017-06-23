I Was Against Ghana Hosting Gitmo 2 – NDC’s Quashigah

MP for Keta, Richard Quashigah Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Keta, Richard Quashigah, has disclosed he was against the hosting of the two Guantanamo ex-detainees in Ghana when his party was in power.



“Obviously, I was one person who was not in agreement with taking in those two gentlemen at the time it happened,” the former propaganda secretary of the opposition NDC said on Morning Starr Friday, June 23, 2017.



Ghana’s Supreme Court has ruled the two are staying in the West African country illegally because the erstwhile John Mahama administration failed to seek Parliament’s consent before allowing them in the country.



The apex court has given the new government of President Akufo-Addo three months to ratify their stay in Parliament or repatriate them.



International Relations experts have warned government to handle the development diligently because it could mar Ghana’s relationship with the US.



However, Mr. Quashigah feels otherwise, stressing the ruling of the Supreme Court must be respected.



“I don’t agree with that school of thought that says that, ‘we must be careful not to hurt America’”, the lawmaker stated, adding: “The Supreme Court has spoken and it is for us to adhere to those.”



Based on the ruling, Mr. Quashigah recalled that “the NPP spoke about it; Nana Akufo-Addo was very loud on these particular issues making reference to adherence to the law.”



He has, however, called on the Minority to remain calm and respect the Supreme Court’s decision.