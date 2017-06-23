I Will Perform My Duties Devoid Of Vindictiveness - Regional Minister

Related Stories Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, on Wednesday, promised to perform his duties devoid of vindictiveness and partisan considerations.



He asked Head of Departments and Agencies in the Region to ensure that they and their subordinates cultivated and maintained positive attitudes, including early attendance to work, avoid loitering, and work hard to increase productivity.



Interacting with heads of departments and agencies at a meeting in Sunyani, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh entreated the heads to always submit quarterly reports so that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would be abreast with progress of the implementation of government policies and programmes, as a performance measuring tool.



The Regional Minister asked them to endeavour and mobilise all available resources, including personnel and funds to assist in the implementation of especially the government flagship projects.



Successful execution of the planting for food and jobs, one-village one dam, one-district-one-factory, GHC1 million constituency infrastructural and the free senior high school education, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said would lessen the socio-economic burden of the ordinary Ghanaian.



He drew the attention of the departmental heads to the new Public Financial Management Act (Act921) 2016, and asked them to be mindful of their actions and inactions in the discharge of their duties by strictly adhering to the provision in order not to be found wanting.



Mr Asomah-Cheremeh expressed the optimism that the departmental heads would exhibit a high sense of patriotism and civility, create a synergy and collaborate to provide the needed leadership to speed up development process in the Region.



He observed that the challenges of inadequate and late release of funds, lack of logistics as well as inadequate residential accommodation and human resources seemed insurmountable, adding that the government was tirelessly working around the clock to find lasting solutions to these and other national problems.



Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said it would be a disservice to the nation, if the departmental heads failed to or remain reluctant to support the government in national reconstruction.