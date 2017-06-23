Chase Petroleum Builds Magistrate Court And Library For Kpone Traditional Area

Related Stories Chase Logistics Company Limited has cut a sod for the construction of a magistrate court facility and a modern library for the people of Kpone District in the Kpone Traditional Area.



The project is estimated to cost an amount of seven hundred thousand Ghana cedis and is scheduled to last for six months from the date of commencement.



Addressing the chief and people of the Kpone traditional area, the Executive Director of Chase Logistics, Daniel Amoah noted that construction of the facility is a gesture by the company as parts of its corporate social responsibility in the area.



"the company places premium on education as one of the surest and sustainable means to achieve holistic development of a communityand a nation"



Mr Amoah noted that "a condusive atmosphere for reading and research that a library provides is crucial to the learning process of every people or student, and even adults. It is precisely for this view that Chase Logistics gladly agreed with the Kpone Traditional Council to put up a library attached to the court for the community"he added



The Paramount Chief for the Kpone Traditional Area, Nii Tetteh Otu on his part was happy that such a project which has been longed for white a long period by the people of Kpone has finally become a reality courtesy Chase Logistics.



He admonished his subjects to ensure they protect the facility and ensure good maintenance culture in other to safeguard the project.



The District Chief Executive of the Kpone Katamanso District Assembly, Solomon Tetteh also thanked Chase Logistics for the gesture and called on other corporate bodies in the area to emulate from Chase Logistics and extend a hand of support to the Assembly.



