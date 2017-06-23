Chief Appeals To IGP To Probe Murder Of Ardeyman Chief

Related Stories Development Chief of Sapeiman in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Abbey Okanfrah I, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apaatu, to investigate the gruesome murder of Nii Tetteh Sarbah, and bring all the perpetrators to book.



Speaking in an interview with Weekend Today in his palace, Nii Abbey Okanfrah I stressed that the call on the IGP to bring the perpetrators to book has become necessary because he believes some suspects have connived with some senior police officers to bury the case.



“I am reliably informed that some chiefs and elders who were involved in the gruesome murder of the late chief are in bed with some senior police officers and were doing everything humanly possible to kill the case,” he alleged.



“How can we get justice when those involved are conniving with the police?” he asked.



“The facts are with those senior police officers and they are aware of what happened. The incident was preventable because the Paramount Chief of Asere had petitioned the police and warned that such an incident would occur but they failed to act,” he added.



According to Nii Okanfrah I, he was the target on that fateful day (Friday, June 8, 2017) “but I did not go to the town that day because I had no business there.”



“…unfortunately, Nii Tetteh Sarbah, who happened to be there on the day, met his untimely death,” Nii Okanfrah I sadly said.



“I received loads of calls from some land guards who threatened to kill me before the day and on the day of the gruesome murder of Nii Tetteh Sarbah,” he recounted.



Meanwhile, information available to Weekend Today indicates that kingmakers and elders of Ardeyman community on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 performed some traditional rites to destool the Chief of Ardeyman, Nii Okine Annan I, and the Dzasetse of Ardeyman, Nii Okaifio I, for litigating with the Ardeyman Royal family members over a parcel of land.



The destoolment of Nii Okine Annan was confirmed to Weekend Today by the Head of Ardeyman family, Nii Blaase I.



So far six suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Nii Tetteh Sarbah, whose death occurred on Friday, June 8, 2017.



They suspects are Nii Quaye Kortey, aka Cobra, 39, a carpenter; Musah Mohammed, 28, a scrap dealer, Rahim Yakubu, 20, a herdsman, James Laryea, 36, Michael Akumah, 28, and Prince Kwesi Boateng, 24.



The Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mrs. Effiah Tenge, told Weekend Today that the six suspects were in police custody assisting with investigations.





