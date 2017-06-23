Ban 'Passion Of The Christ' Movie To Curb Mob Injustice . . . DSP Ochil Charges

Related Stories The Commander of the District Police Unit, Parliament House, DSP Fii Ochil, is calling for a ban to be placed on the screening of the movie, Passion of the Christ which depicted how Jesus Christ, Saviour of the world according to Christian Faith was killed.



According to him, the movie is a great influence for mob injustice and said Jesus Christ died as a result of mob action hence the need to put a stop to its viewing by the public.



In conversation about the recent killing of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama as a result of mob injustice, DSP Ochil who investigated a similar incident in the Brong Ahafo region some ten (10) years ago expressed worry about the fallen moral fiber of society.



He advocated public discourse to focus on how to rebuild the broken moral values of society which is causing a lot of harm rather than solely focusing attention on police actions and inactions to control crime.



He also called for decency in public commentary about the subject matter whiles urging for public sensitization on mob actions.



DSP Ochil believes there is the need for people with knowledge in Psychology to discuss the subject of mob actions for the understanding of the populace.



The Police Commander admitted the security services have major roles to play but noted the fight cannot be won if society fails to right the wrongs as a result of lost values.



He urged the public to remain calm and avoid exerting undue pressure to enable the police to do a thorough work in order to bring the perpetrators of the inhumane act against the late Army Major to justice.



DSP Ochil also encouraged the public to volunteer information to help the police unravel the truth no matter how long it takes because the wheels of justice grinds slowly but at the end of the day, Justice would be delivered.



In 2017, DSP Ochil was involved in investigating a similar case when one Anthony Yeboah, the then Goaso Government Hospital Administrator and Presiding member for Asunafo was killed through a mob action in his car on Easter Sunday April, 2007 in a village called Kufour Camp, near Sunyani.





