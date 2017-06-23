Gender Ministry Partners With Mama Zimbi Foundation To Protect Widows' Wellbeing

Related Stories The Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection has partnered with the Mama Zimbi Foundation to promote the wellbeing of widows in the country.



As the world commemorates "International Widows Day" on Friday, June 23, the Minister, in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com, stated that the partnership is part of measures to protect widows from any acts that will affect their welfare.



23rd June, 2017



OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON THE OCCASION OF THE INTERNATIONAL WIDOWS DAY



Widowhood is a trying time for any woman.



Aside the pain of losing a husband, the treatment meted out to widows by family and society all add up to make widowhood a devastating event for most women.



In some developing countries, widows are subjected to all kinds of physical and psychological abuse which further deepens the pain of bereavement.



It is for this reason that the UN has set aside June 23 every year to be used as a day to show solidarity and support for women who undergo such treatment.



According to a report launched by the Loomba Foundation, there are at least 245 million widows around the world and more than 115 million of them live in extreme poverty.



The situation of widows is made worse by the fact that they are not recognised by society as a vulnerable group requiring protection and this makes their problems invisible.



In Ghana, we have succeeded in abolishing a number of widowhood rites which trample upon the basic human rights of the widows however widows are still being targeted in subtle ways all over the country. Some are denied rights to their estate, home and even children.



The situation is not helped by the culture of silence around such serious but delicate issues.



Discussions such as these bring us back to the larger issue of gender inequality. Men who lose their wives receive none of the treatment widows are subjected to.



These factors are what fuel our passion to fight for gender equality because we believe that when society as a whole learn to treat all people equally, these injustices will die a natural death.



I believe this is the perfect time to acknowledge and applaud the work of the Mama Zimbi Foundation and their founder Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi.



The National Alliance Widows Conferences organised by the Foundation helps to bring widows from various parts of the country together and provides a platform for the advocacy of comprehensive social and legal systems to protect widows in the country.



The Ministry is proud to partner with her and her foundation as we work to promote the inclusion of widows.



The Ministry continues to use the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty programme as a vehicle to reach widows across the country and empower them to become economically independent so they can take care of themselves and their children.



The progress of every society is measured by how they care for their vulnerable and poor. Empowering widows through access to decent work and protecting them from violence and all forms of abuse will give them the chance to maintain dignified lives, allowing them full participation in decision-making and public life.



As we commemorate the International Widows Day, I want us to remember that we share a common responsibility to help and protect the vulnerable. Let us reach out to the widows in our communities and help give them hope as they cope with life after bereavement.



Signed



Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba



Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection







