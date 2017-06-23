Free SHS Implementation Will Nail NDC In Opposition - NPP Chairman

Related Stories The implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) education policy starting September this year, will keep the National Democratic Congress (NDC) longer in opposition than expected, an aspiring constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejuisu/Juabeng Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Kwaku Ntim Twumase has stated.



“Once it gets into full gear trust me it will be a knockout punch that could land the NDC into the canvass of perpetual opposition and no wonder they are trying to bastardize it”



The physically challenged communicator is wondering the campaign massage for opposition NDC come 2020 with former President John Dramani Mahama as its flagebearer.



“We need credible opposition and they have to look for somebody different from former President Mahama to contest the next polls. They dare not bring him. What are they going to preach? …corruption or what” he asked during a panel discussion on Ultimate FM.



“We have come with programs and policies that will benefit Ghanaians. …the free SHS, planting for food and jobs, one district one policy are all in the pipeline to benefit Ghanaians”



Government has assured that it will fully implement the free education policy in September this year. According to President Akufo-Addo, the implementation will cover full fees of students in the public SHSs in the country.



The free SHS policy had been a major campaign promise by the NPP government in the build up to the 2016 polls though it faced stiffer opposition from NDC government then.