Photo Of The Week: The Denkyira Obuasi Prayer

Related Stories A lot went wrong when a senior military officer, Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was murdered on May 29, 2017 while on national assignment.



He was lynched by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

Some 31 out of the 57 suspects arrested have been remanded.



They have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.



Before Wednesday's court hearing, one of the few female suspects did not forget to pray to her God before stepping out of her cell.









