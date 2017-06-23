MTN Ghana Donates To National Chief Imam Towards The Celebration Of Eidul Fitr

Related Stories MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunication network service provider has presented a cheque, airtime and other items to National Chief Imam towards the celebration of this year’s Eidul Fitr.



At a brief ceremony held at the residence of the National Chief Imam at Fadama, MTN presented items comprising a cheque of GHC3,000.00, MTN recharge vouchers worth GH¢500.00 cedis, 10 bags of rice, 2 cartons of vegetable oil, 10 boxes of mineral water, 10 cartons of soft drinks and a ram.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Abbad Reda, Chief Information Officer of MTN, stated that the celebration of Eidul Fitr brings families and communities together to share and strengthen their relationships encourage them to be charitable towards the less privileged and learn to live in harmony with neighbours. “In the spirit of Eidul Fitr, we are here to lend our support once again towards the successful celebration of Eidul Fitr, as we have done in the past 10 years,” he said.



“In line with MTN’s vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers, MTN will carry out data activation during Eidul Fitr period at vantage points to give our valued customers an experiential feel of the benefits of our internet and data services,” he added.



Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesman of the National Chief Imam and Imams and Elders of the Muslim community, received the items on behalf of National Chief Imam and the Muslim community.



The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu, thanked MTN for their continued generosity towards the Muslim community in Ghana and also prayed for Allah to continue to bless the fortunes of MTN Ghana.



MTN has been supportive of the Muslim community over the years. For the past six years, MTN has also committed resources to support the organization of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. In 2016, 14 mobile handsets, airtime worth GH ¢7,500 and MTN souvenirs were donated to facilitate the work of the Hajj Board.