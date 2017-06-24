Adenta Community School Almost a Death Trap – Parents Lament

Some parents whose wards attend the Adenta Community School are predicting a likely disaster following what they describe as serious structural defects in the building. The worried parents who spoke to Citi News said the building is yet to see any refurbishment after the issue was reported to authorities months ago.

The school was built by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and managed by it until it was handed over to the Ghana Education Service in 1995. The one-storey building accommodates the primary and junior high schools.

Citi News checks revealed that, there were cracks in the building, and a trip to the first floor showed marks on the walls left by rainwater that leaked through the roof. The paint on the walls have either peeled off or been washed away by the rains. The headmistress declined to speak on record, but acknowledged the fact that the issue was disturbing.

However, sources within the school say series of letters have been written to the Adenta Municipal Assembly to intervene in the matter, and according to them, an Engineer at the assembly who came to assess the school building allayed any fears, and promised to fix the situation when school is on recess.

About a month ago, there was a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) meeting where some frustrated and angry parents resolved not to allow their wards go to school until the matter is resolved. Unfortunately, just after a week of staying at home, they allowed their wards back to the school.

Some parents were appalled by the situation, and were worried why there was little attention “The building is breaking down and when it threatens to rain, the children have to go home. They have to seriously do something about it otherwise a time will come, we’ll hear about a disaster. The government has to do something about it.

” Another parent also indicated that the challenges were beyond the structural defect. “There are numerous problems in the school and the junior high school students complain the building shakes when they’re walking. Also when it rains, the water leaks into the classroom. This is a popular school and they shouldn’t have allowed the building to develop these defects.”

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive of Adenta, Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, blamed the current situation on the overcrowding in the school. He, however told Citi News plans are in place to permanently address the situation. “The building has deteriorated, how did it get deteriorated? There are many buildings in Ghana that do not have what it takes to do maintenance on. It is something that I will look at so we can do a lot more.

"But we went into that place and you realize the classrooms have been overpopulated. If a room is meant to have 30 children and you have over one-hundred in there what do you expect to happen?” He also lashed out at some parents who lobbied for their wards to be admitted, although the classrooms were filled to capacity. He also stated that, they were reducing the numbers in the school, whiles they find a more permanent solution.

“Fortunately, we’ve tried to do a few things that are mitigating the circumstances they have there. If you go there, you’ll see a different situation. Just today [Friday], the JHS pupils who are in school, we found space for them in the SHS area.”