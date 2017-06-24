Hajj Board Investigates Alleged Withdrawal of Communications Team Member

The National Hajj Board is set toinvestigate the alleged withdrawal of one Hajia Mariam Cissey, a member of the communications team of the Pilgrims Affairs Secretariat of the National Hajj Board.

A press statement signed by the Chairman of the National Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C. Quaye indicated that the committee which has been set up to investigate the matter, must within two weeks submit its report for appropriate action to be taken by the board.

The Head of Communication of Pilgrims Affairs Office of the National Hajj Board on June 12 issued a disclaimer on social media saying Hajia Mariam Cissey has been withdrawn from the communication team.

Read below statement by the board

On June 12, 2017, the Head of Communication of the Pilgrims Affairs Office issued a disclaimer on social media that one Hajia Mariam Cissey has been withdrawn from the communication team of the Pilgrims Affairs Secretariat of the National Hajj Board.

The publication generated intense public discussions and debate raising unnecessary tension in certain quarters. The Hajj Board is equally concerned and wishes to appeal to all parties’ in particular social media commentators and fellows to remain calm but rest assured that the Board has taken up the matter. Recognising the importance to address this issue, the Board has procedurally set up a committee to investigate the matter and submit its report within two weeks from today June 21, 2017. The findings and recommendations of the committee will enable the Board take immediate but appropriate action.

Meanwhile all hajj operations are going on as planned without any disruptions whatsoever.



................. Chairman: National Hajj Board

(Sheikh I C Quaye)