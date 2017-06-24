National ID Solution to Delay in Passport Acquisition – Bawumia

The acquisition or renewal of Ghanaian passports, especially for those outside the shores of Ghana, is a major challenge, but the introduction of the new national identification card will soon make such hassle a thing of the past, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Dr Bawumia said this at a meeting with the Ghanaian community in China.

Many Ghanaians home and abroad have bemoaned the delay and hassle associated with the acquisition or renewal of passports, but Dr Bawumia is convinced the new national ID card is the best solution to the delay.

The National Identification project is expected to be completed within the first year of the NPP administration to build a database of Ghanaians and other nationals resident in Ghana.

The national ID will be linked to the databases of institutions such as the Police, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Passport Office, Immigration, courts, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Dr Bawumia, during the interaction, also reiterated the NPP’s commitment to delivering on the promises made to Ghanaians.

On Thursday, the Vice President of China, Li Yuanchao, in a meeting with Dr Bawumia, pledged the support of the Chinese government to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government's quest to undertake a massive transformation in Ghana's economic fortunes through win-win partnerships.