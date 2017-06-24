Public Servants Have no Excuse to be Mediocre - Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has asked public servants to make the effort to deliver quality service regardless of the level of support given to them by the government.

“The absence of adequate government support for the civil service should not be an excuse for mediocre performance,’’ President Rawlings said.

At a colloquium to mark this year’s African Public Service Day, he said public servants must make the effort to deliver quality service regardless of the level of support given to them by the government.

“You must observe the culture of personal and ethical values at all times and strive to maintain a high professional standard,” he urged.

The event was organised by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOSSAG), in partnership with the Public Services Commission.

It was on the theme: “Entrenching a citizen-centered service delivery culture: partnering the youth for Africa’s transformation.”

This year’s event was dedicated to the late Nathan Anang Quao, a respected senior civil servant. The CLOSSAG auditorium was, also, named after him at the event.

Be an example

President Rawlings stressed the need for the public service to set a high standard of performance that would become the benchmark for the private sector to emulate.

He said in any developed nation, the public service formed the major force that drove the country’s development agenda adding, “with a membership of 43,000, it constituted a huge and solid pressure group.”

To become that force, President Rawlings said, “you must have a sincere commitment to sacrifice for your country and protect its interest at all times; however difficult the circumstances may be.”

It was his view that young graduates needed to teach before embracing any other profession, saying that “this would help you to learn how to properly serve and become a better person for any profession you go into.”

On the role played by the late Mr Quao in the Civil Service, President Rawlings said despite his political affiliation, Mr Quao served different governments with a high sense of duty, neutrality and responsibility.

He described Mr Quao as one of Ghana’s greatest civil servants and urged civil servants to emulate his example and raise the standard of the service.

Government determined

In a speech read on her behalf, the Chief of Staff, Mrs Frema Osei Opare, said the government was determined to address challenges that affected work in the public service.

She said the government’s agenda was to build a Ghana that “is not dependent on charity; a Ghana that is able to look after its people through intelligent management of the resources with which it has been endowed.’’

The speech, which was read by a deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Abu Jinapor, said the government considered the public service as a key partner to push the country into its desired future.

“Ghana is a country with a strong private sector that recognises the connection of its people and economy to those of its neighbours,” she added.

When he took his turn, the Executive Secretary of CLOSSAG, Mr Isaac Bampoe, announced that the association had instituted an annual award scheme in memory of Mr Quao.

He said CLOSSAG was ready to work harder to ensure that the government achieved its development goals.