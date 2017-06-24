Visa Interviews for Ex-Presidents Not New - US Embassy

The United States Embassy in Accra has said the policy whereby former presidents are required to appear in person for visa interviews is not new.

According to the embassy, the requirement is consistent with US law.

The embassy in Ghana has come under heavy criticism after Ambassador Robert Jackson disclosed in an interaction with Ghanaian parliamentarians that former Members of Parliament and even ex-Presidents desirous of traveling to the US for private business must show up in person to be interviewed.

But in a statement, the US Embassy said although the policy was not new, they have procedures to ensure that former presidents are extended appropriate courtesies.

“Under U.S. law, travellers seeking a non-immigrant visa for travel to the United States must generally appear in person for an interview with a consular officer. U.S. law also designates limited exceptions under which the visa interview may be waived, such as for diplomats and officials travelling on official government business. However, under U.S. law, when a diplomat or official applies for a new visa for personal travel, that applicant must appear in person for an interview. This is not a new policy,” the embassy said.

The statement added: “In such limited and special circumstances as having a former president come in, we have procedures established to ensure the appropriate courtesies are extended.”

According to the embassy, when a diplomat or official applies for a visa for personal travel, it is neither necessary nor appropriate for the applicant to be accompanied to the interview by protocol assistants.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hinted at reciprocating the policy