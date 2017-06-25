No Illegal Strike at Tema Port Expansion Project - NLC

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has retrained the workers on the Tema Port Expansion Project from engaging in any illegal strike.

In its ruling dated 23 June 2017, the Commission said, ”The respondent Union are further restrained from engaging in any illegal action of any kind”

The China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), which is at the executing the port expansion project, had petitioned the NLC to seek clarifications on its contractual obligations to workers and the Union.

The NLC also retrained the Union and workers of L’aine Services Limited from coercing CHEC to directly employ them.

“That is no privity of contract between L’aine Service and CHEC and hence it shall not be lawful for the workers of L’aine Service either acting by themselves or their representatives to seek to negotiate conditions of service directly with CHEC.’

The workers had demanded permanent employment status as some had attempted to begin a process of engaging some senior staff members of CHEC but an official of company who pleaded anonymity said,” CHEC lack the legal capacity do so.”

According to the official, the workers were aware of the ruling of the NLC hence their decision to seek national attention by embarking of yesterday’s illegal strike.



The Tema Port Expansion Project site had be experienced two labour unrest but could not truncate the progress of work as they were short lived.



The 1.5 billion dollar project when completed would turn the Tema habour into a mega size port capable of accommodating many and larger container ships as well as improve cargo handling.

The main shareholders are: the Ghana Ports and Harbours’ Authority and Meridian ports Services