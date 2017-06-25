Auditor-General Underscores Teamwork for Quality Service Delivery

Mr Daniel Y. Domelevo, the Auditor-General (A-G) has emphasised the need for teamwork, punctuality and devotion to duty by the staff of the Ghana Audit Service for quality service delivery.

He said that would not only ensure judicious utilisation of state resources, but sturdy national economic growth, accelerated and holistic development.

Mr Domelevo made the call when he addressed a durbar of the staff of the Service in the Brong-Ahafo Region in Sunyani.

The occasion marked the A-G’s official maiden visit to the region since his appointment in December 2016 and it provided the platform to interact with the workers, know some of their operational challenges and jointly identify solutions to them.

He expressed dislike for lack of timeliness and consciousness to duty , saying high sense of responsibility and seriousness towards the execution of various functions were the vital ingredients to deliver desired results in any corporate entity.

Mr Domelevo expressed his believe in teamwork, stressing that had been the guiding principle and philosophy in his working life.

He therefore urged the workers to complement and supplement each other’s efforts and stressed that the senior staff must respect the views of their subordinates and treat them with respect to achieve results.

Mr Domelevo entreated the senior staff not to intimidate their juniors in the course of their respective duties but must open their doors to them for the corporate success of the Service, emphasising that “the days of intimidation are over”.

He however advised the junior staff to be dutiful and respectful but bold and fearless to approach their superiors with issues of concern and common interest for the satisfaction of all parties to ensure efficient service delivery.

Mr Domelevo advised staff of the Service to endeavour to upgrade themselves academically and professionally to enhance their competencies and efficiencies for quality performance but cautioned that, it must not be done at the expense of output to derail the progress of the Service.

The A-G urged the staff to pay attention to details at work for positive corporate image of the Service because all Ghanaians were looking at them to curb corruption and they must therefore be awake to work harder to show results.

He admitted that they could not afford to under-perform in protecting the public purse since that would amount to the failure of Ghanaians.

Mr Domelevo therefore assured the employees of capacity building training programmes to improve on their skills to deliver effectively and efficiently in the public financial services management.

Mr Edward Ayekpley, the Regional Auditor, earlier in a welcoming address enumerated the challenges of the Service in the region, citing inadequate office and staff accommodation and transport among others.

Mr Ayekpley said the challenges notwithstanding, his outfit had been performing to be able to meet targets.