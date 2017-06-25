Police to Recruit More Personnel - Ambrose Dery

About 8,000 personnel are expected to be recruited into the Ghana Police Service by the end of the year to beef its human resource capacity.

The Ministry of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, made this known when he interacted with the media at the first ever National Police Command Conference in Kumasi last Thursday.

The conference was attended by regional police commanders, regional crime officers and senior police officers.





Mr. Dery said the government was working in partnership with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that more women were recruited in a bid to correct the male-female imbalance in the service.





The new recruitment policy, which is yet to be firmed up, he said, was only one of several interventions the government intended to roll out this year.

The policy, he said, would also include a new housing scheme to solve the accommodation challenges facing police personnel.

Mr Dery said the current situation where personnel reported to the office from their respective homes outside the barracks was not the best and added that such development was not helpful in the effort by the Police Administration to address emergency situations.

The Minister of the Interior did not, however, give details regarding the housing scheme expected to be rolled out by the government to solve the accommodation problems of police personnel.

He said the public/police ratio in combating crime was not encouraging and, therefore, more hands were needed to promote effective policing in maintaining law and order in society.

He said the government was not oblivious to the numerous challenges facing the service and that it was up to the task to make the service attractive again.