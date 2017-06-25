Eid al-Fitr: Celebrate in Moderation – MP

Ablekuma North MP Akua Afriyie has congratulated Muslims across the country for a successful Ramadan and prayers for the nation.

After a successful one-month period of fasting and prayer, Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, Sunday June 25.

Speaking with Class FM’s Jerry Akornor on Saturday, June 24 at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates’ conference in the constituency, she urged Muslims to make merry but in moderation.

Ms Afriyie further tasked members of the NPP in the constituency to put the party in good shape to retain power in 2020.

“If the party in government is working, then we have no reason to bring them out because there are a lot of things that they have put in place that they can push and ensure that there is a big success,” he told

She indicated that the NPP government took over office and less than a year Ghanaians “are happy that there is change and it is working”.

She urged government to address challenges confronting Ghanaians to guarantee that the party does not lose the next elections.