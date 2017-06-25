Police Hunt for NPP Supporters in Walewale

The Police in the Northern region are hunting for some members of the ruling NPP in Walewale who allegedly destroyed some properties of the party.

The Walewale District Assembly rejected the first MCE nominee, Saka Sayuti, prompting the nomination of Abu Amadu, but the youth have rejected the second nominee even before the assembly meets to decide his fate.

In anger, the youth stormed the party office to vandalize party properties.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, ASP Mohammed Tanko told the Press that investigations have already began to hunt down the suspects.

“The incident in Walewale happened in the night around 9:00 pm and the Police was informed. By the time the police in Walewale got to the place, they’d vandalized the party office and also the Bawumia Youth Centre and had left. So the Police didn’t meet the troublemakers on the ground and it is also very difficult now to identify exactly who and who took part in that disturbance. But investigations are underway to establish those who did that so that they will be arrested and then the process of the law will be followed soon.”

Following the volatile situation in the West Mamprusi district, Mr. Daniel Bugri Naabu has intervened in the matter calling for calm in the area.

“I want to tell the party executives, the party members, the youth of the New Patriotic Party in the West Mumprusi district, Walewale, to calm down. Their concerns will be addressed properly and therefore they should not do that to embarrass the party, the government, and the president,” he stated.

“I know well that their grievances are their rights. I also share the same sentiment with them, but the way they are going about it is not right. They should leave it with me, their chairman. I will communicate the truth of the whole issue to the president. I’m appealing to them,” he said while addressing a Press conference Saturday.