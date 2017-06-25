Kweku Baako Salutes Nana Boakye for Supreme Court Suit

Veteran journalist and Editor in chief of the Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. has showered praise on the plaintiffs who filed a suit at the Supreme Court over the decision of former president Mahama to accommodate on Ghanaian soil, two alleged terrorists and former detainees of the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Henry Nana Boakye, affectionately called Nana-B, who is the the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and eighty-six year old Margaret Banful- a retired officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration filed a suit at Ghana's penultimate court arguing that such an arrangement with the United States of America over the two individuals constitute an international treaty that should have had parliamentary approval.

They therefore proceeded to the court seeking a true and proper interpretation of Article 75 of the 1992 constitution and further sought a declaration that former president Mahama breached Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution by hosting the two individuals in Ghana without parliamentary approval.

Speaking on Joy Fm's flagship news analysis show NewsFile, in the aftermath of the recent supreme court ruling that favoured the plaintiffs, the veteran journalist praised the plaintiffs for their bravery in taking the matter to court despite the controversy that surrounded the case.

He lauded Nana Boakye and Madam Margaret Banful for their activism echoing that nation building cannot be achieved without activism. He said; " l congratulate Nana B and the old woman for their bold decision to proceed to court on this matter".