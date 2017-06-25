Asamoah Gyan Must Apologize to Sarah Kwabla - Lawyer

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has advised skipper of the Black Stars to come publicly and apologise to his client, Ms Sarah Kwabla for ruining her image to the public.

The footballer is alleged to have had anal sex with the lady but the controversial lawyer believes Gyan is under a spiritual spell and the only way he could be saved is render a public apology for offending the lady.

Maurice Ampaw who was the legal representative of Sarah Kwabla said bad deeds of Asamoah Gyan will continue to haunt him spiritually until he renders an apology for his conduct.

“I played a critical role in Sarah Kwabla’s case in court. A lot of Ghanaians insulted the girl and her family in the media……..If there is a physical warfare there is also a spiritual warfare because the family is in pain. He won the media war but there is a spiritual war he needs to fight. You disgraced her and she also cursed you that you will never prosper”, he said on Kumasi-based Otec FM

Asamoah Gyan has admitted he slept with Sarah Kwabla the first day he met her on Delay’s show.

According to the footballer, they met on social media after Sarah had sent him a message. He said after the 2015 AFCON he came back to Ghana and after one of his training sessions at STC, he met with Sarah and they drove to Sarah’s residence where he slept with her.

“she sent me a message on social media and we became friends, so after 2015 AFCON tournament, I came to Ghana and we met at STC where I train and because I’m married I introduce her as friend to my colleagues and after the training we drove in my dirty training kits to her house and we had sex.”