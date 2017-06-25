Mahama Wishes Muslims Eid Mubarak

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his well wishes to Ghanaian Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr today, Sunday June 25.

Eid al-Fitr commemorates the completion of 30 days of fasting by Muslims in the month of Ramadan.

In a Facebook post saluting Muslims on the occasion, Mr Mahama wrote: “Eid Mubarak to my Muslim brothers and sisters on the successful end of the Ramadan fast.

”May Allah the Merciful accept all your supplications on our behalf and May He also continue to bless our beloved country, Ghana.”