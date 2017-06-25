YEA Isues E-zwich Fraud Alert

The Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA,) has warned beneficiaries against revealing their E-zwich numbers, bank account details and other pieces of information to persons who call them under the guise of verification.

Some fraudulent characters YEA reveal are circulating some information on social media platforms directing some beneficiaries whose documents are under verification to clear them for payment to give them the above details a claim YEA officials indicate is untrue.

“Management of YEA wishes to dissociate itself from such a notice since Management has not authorised such information.

Beneficiaries should note that if they have any concerns they should contact their immediate supervisors or YEA offices in their respective regions and districts for assistance.

The Current YEA Management does not demand beneficiaries’ accounts and E-zwich via telephone since all genuine beneficiaries are supposed to be physically verified before possible payment”

It has come to the notice of YEA Management that some small group of disgruntled staff, are circulating some information on social media platforms directing some beneficiaries whose documents are under verification to clear them for payment to contact the YEA Head Office and GhIPSS via telephone to provide their E-zwich numbers, bank account details and other pieces of information.

Signed:Awal Mohammed YEA PRO