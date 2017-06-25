Minister Calls for Sustained Discipline After Ramadan

Muslims must strive to continue with the self-restraint they exhibited during the fasting month of Ramadan, Northern regional minister Salifu Sa-eed has urged.

Mr Sa-eed made the call during a congregation of Muslims at the Tamale Central Mosque during the 2017 Eid-Fitr held on Sunday June 25, 2017.

“I want to plead with all of us that we have been able to abide by the teachings, the rules and dictates of the month by restraining ourselves from engaging in activities that God did not prescribe for us to do. And that is a high level of discipline that we demonstrated for the 30 days of fast,” he said. I want to plead with all of us that if we can sustain the discipline that we demonstrated during the Ramadan… it will manifest itself in whatever activity that we engage ourselves.”

Mr Sa-eed also admonished the people of the area to ensure “unity of purpose, unity of oneness and unity of love” among themselves as Muslims and replicate the trust, confidence, and love they show in Allah and the Holy Quran in the dealings with their brothers and sisters.

The minister also used the opportunity to call for peace in the Northern Region, reminding the congregants that the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government had plans for the region’s development, especially inner cities and Zongos across the country. Mr Sa-eed added that government’s policies and programmes could not be implemented if violence persists and, therefore, charged the youth to embrace peace. He stated that Islam stood for peace, hence it was imperative for Muslims to be peaceful.